Spay and neuter myths

Bandit came into our care in mid-June and has one very incredible story. Bandit and his brother are originally from Tennessee. As young puppies, both were physically abused, severely neglected and after a complaint had been filed, both were eventually abandoned by their previous owners. A kind woman knew of their situation, took them both in, got them the veterinary care they needed and eventually got them to San Diego. Our very good friends and supporters from SoCal Pitbull Team tried very hard to find a foster home for them, but didn’t have much luck. One of our most experienced pitty foster families reached out to us and asked if we could help. How could we say no? Bandit’s foster family tells us that he has turned out to be a total cuddle bug and loves to cuddle up on the couch with people. He loves to play with his squeaky toys, and he is an excellent walking buddy. Bandit does well with other dogs, but gets along with male dogs best. He is also kitty-cat friendly! Bandit is potty- and crate-trained, and he knows all his basic commands. Being that Bandit has a horrendous background, it is amazing to see that he has turned into such a good and loving dog. What is more amazing is the fact that he experienced so much pain and suffering at the hands of humans, and he is still able to love and trust them. Animals have the most amazing ability to forgive, move on and never look back. This handsome and courageous boy is ready to find the furever home that he deserves. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Bandit, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Bandit’s adoption fee is $60 for our Clear The Shelters adoption special (Aug. 23 to Sept. 19).