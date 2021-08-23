Cancel
Nice vs. Marseille: French top-flight league match abandoned after fans invade pitch and clash with players

By By Ben Morse, Kevin Dotson, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top-flight French league game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after fans invaded the pitch and a mass brawl broke out, involving players and staff. "The game between Nice and Marseille on Sunday evening ended prematurely as — following disturbances on the pitch involving home fans and players that led to an interruption of more than an hour — the game was not played to a finish," said Ligue 1 on its website.

