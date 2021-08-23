The Cosyspeed PhotoHiker 44 is the most comfortable photography backpack I’ve ever used

We love tech products that push the boundaries of “complete sense,” because while the Bose Frame is cool on paper we want to know how it stacks up in reality. Sometimes these boundary-pushing products go right over our heads as we throw them into the “it’ll never work” bin, but when they come from one of the world’s foremost producers of audio – we have to listen. In its latest lineup, the Frames become three, with different styles to choose from; Tempo (sports), Tenor (square) and Soprano (round). We got our hands on the Tenor Frames and got to work.