Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Cosyspeed PhotoHiker 44 is the most comfortable photography backpack I’ve ever used

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am notoriously difficult to find backpacks for, as I’ve mentioned on here before. I picked up a Tamrac Cyberpack 6 quite a while ago and it took 16 years to finally find another bag that felt as nice to wear. Now, I’ve found one that blows both of them away in the comfort stakes. Completely. That bag is the Cosyspeed PhotoHiker 44, which was recently launched on Kickstarter (and hasn’t quite ended yet).

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Camping Equipment#Backpacks#Travel Itinerary#Bp#Photohiker#German#Vaude#Acer#Zenbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Asus
Country
Scotland
Related
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

This is the most amazing light painting we've ever seen!

A Finnish photographer has created one of the most incredible light painting photographs we've ever seen, depicting a pair of swans facing each other at dusk. Painting with light is one of the most creative – and potentially most convoluted – techniques in photography. Making an image as intricate as this could require hours upon hours of trial and error. However, this photographer has a secret weapon up his sleeve: the Live Composite feature found exclusively on Olympus cameras.
LifestylePosted by
The Phoblographer

This Actually Solves Stupid Back Sweat: Cosyspeed Photohiker 44 Review

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. When camera bag makers design bags, they design around the camera. Cosyspeed’s newest backpack takes the opposite approach. The Cosyspeed Photohiker 44 is made around the carrying system first, and the camera second. The goal, the company says, was to create a bag that was comfortable to carry lots of gear for long hikes. So, was putting emphasis on the comfort first and camera second worth the effort?
ShoppingETOnline.com

Best Backpacks and Bags for Going Back to School

Classes are about to start! And with many people returning to the classroom for in-person learning this fall, from kindergarteners to college students, the time-honored ritual of back-to-school shopping is back in full swing. With school supplies, clothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.
ElectronicsDIY Photography

How I made a 3D-printed wigglegram lens from three disposable cameras

I gotta admit that half of the reason I bought a film camera was to post cool-looking pictures on Instagram, so when I saw these things called “wigglegrams” on IG I immediately wanted to make my own. I found out that they are typically made with a Nishika camera which has 4 lenses to capture 4 separate images, which can be animated into a 3D-looking video.
Photographypetapixel.com

Tips for Photographing a Vacation with Your Smartphone

Photos are a time machine to the past. Nothing better represents this than vacation pictures. We aren’t taking these photos for us now, we’re taking them for us a year or more down the line to look back on. This article shares ways to think about vacation photography and how all it takes is a smartphone to create lasting memories.
Electronicsmanofmany.com

Bose Frames Review: Why Audio Sunglasses Make Absolute Sense

We love tech products that push the boundaries of “complete sense,” because while the Bose Frame is cool on paper we want to know how it stacks up in reality. Sometimes these boundary-pushing products go right over our heads as we throw them into the “it’ll never work” bin, but when they come from one of the world’s foremost producers of audio – we have to listen. In its latest lineup, the Frames become three, with different styles to choose from; Tempo (sports), Tenor (square) and Soprano (round). We got our hands on the Tenor Frames and got to work.
Lifestylegadgetsin.com

Handmade Mini Tog Leather Camera Bag with Removable Velcro Dividers

The handmade mini tog leather camera bag is an ideal option if you want to grab your camera for street photography anytime. Let’s have a look if you like the design. This is a beautifully crafted and practical DSLR camera bag handmade by TOGLDN, the British handicraft studio that brought us the leather memory card case. As shown in the images, the camera bag delivers a pretty cute, compact form factor with two optional classic optional colors. Meanwhile, it’s made of vegan leather with metallic hardware for a durable construction and stylish look.
Apparelinputmag.com

I found the most comfortable house shoes in existence

Around the beginning of 2021, I wrote on this very website that I’d discovered the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever worn. It’s a statement I still stand behind — but now requires an addendum. The Nike Offline mule is, by and large, the most comfortable shoe I’ve worn outside. Indoors, though? My heart belongs to another: Floppers.
Apparelmensjournal.com

We Found The Most Comfortable Workout Shirt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. We have all been there—you just want to...
LifestyleGear Patrol

The 25 Best Backpacks for Everyday Use

With a few notable exceptions (lawyers and bankers, mainly), a 21st-century businessperson doesn’t have to wear a suit to conduct business, especially now. That means you don’t necessarily have to carry a briefcase. With comfort and functionality as priorities, lots of people now use backpacks for their everyday commute — just throw it over your shoulders and you’re hands-free for a coffee, a handshake or holding on while the bus creeps forward. The backpacks below cover the spectrum of possible uses, so whether you’re looking for a simple vessel for getting from A to B with the day’s goods or you plan to telecommute to a secluded bungalow on the beach, these backpacks are up for the task.
Beauty & Fashionjohnnyjet.com

Fanny Packs Are A Great Beach Accessory

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Polaroid Go Mini Instant Camera with Double Exposure

With a pocket-size design, Polaroid Go mini instant camera lets you more easily keep the nostalgic vibe with you. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The Polaroid Go measures 3.3 x 2.42 x 4.13 inches and weighs 0.53 pounds. As shown in the images, with the compact and lightweight design, the mini instant camera is easier to carry around than Polaroid Now i-Type, and the streamlined contours not only provides a comfortable grip, but also complements to the consistent old-school design.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

The Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men You’ll Actually Want to Wear

As the world waxes and wanes with the idea of going back to normal, we’ve been sprinkled with formal-ish settings like on and off days in the office and one-off weddings folks pushed from 2020 to 2021. While fashion has really toned down in the past couple of years in terms of formality, we’re still keeping our best dress shoes on deck in case we need them for situations like the ones mentioned earlier. But, when dressing up no matter the occasion, you don’t want to be in pain. That’s why we believe that the best dress shoes for men...
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

The Best Puffy of All Time, According to a Lifelong Adventurer

One of our tester has spent his life — more than 30 years — trying out and professionally testing puffy jackets. But there’s one that he says rises head and shoulders above the rest. I’ve been testing gear professionally for three years, but in reality, I’ve been doing it my...
LifestylePopSugar

Away's New Flex Collection Might Just Convince Me to Invest in a Hard Suitcase

I am not someone who's good at packing light; even if I'm only taking a carry-on bag on a trip, it is stuffed to the brim. This is why I've traditionally favored soft suitcases; they're more malleable and easier to stuff things into. However, today luggage brand Away has released a new collection of Flex suitcases, which come with an extra two inches of extendable space in every hard suitcase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy