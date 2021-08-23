Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Best Singapore tech deals 2021: save big with these awesome deals

By Stephen Lambrechts
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're well over halfway into 2021 and there has already been an abundance of sales events this year, some of which are still going strong, with a number of retailers continuing to offer fantastic deals. Currently, Dell is offering some amazing savings on a handful of products in its renowned...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Deal#Laptop#Fitness#Generation Intel Core#Ssd#Inspiron#View Deal Nintendo Switch#Maxsoft#Bitdefender#Antivirus Plus#Norton 360 Deluxe#The Mi Band 4#Amoled#Techradar#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
NFLTechRadar

The best cheap Apple Watch sales, deals and prices in August 2021

If you're looking for the best cheap Apple Watch sales, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best deals available online, which include everything from the affordable Apple Watch Series 3 to the all-new Apple Watch 6. Our guide will not only find you the best Apple Watch deals, but we'll also help you decide which smartwatch is best for you.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ComputersDigital Trends

This Dell laptop is so cheap for back-to-school — but not for long

For parents who are helping their children look for laptop deals in preparation for the new school year, you might want to narrow your search to student laptop deals for affordability. In particular, Dell laptop deals will get you dependable machines, including the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is on sale at $109 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $280 from its original price of $389.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
ComputersDigital Trends

Why you need to buy this refurbished Lenovo laptop for school

You’d be forgiven for thinking you always have to buy brand new to get the best deals on excellent tech. Believe it or not, there are some great factory refurbished laptop deals, and they’re just as worthy of your time and money, especially if you need a new system for school.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best cheap touchscreen laptop deals and sales for August 2021

Need a new computer and set on finding some touchscreen laptop deals? Touch displays are a sure way to add a lot of versatility to a laptop, whether it’s a more traditional clamshell design or one of the 2-in-1 convertibles that are all the rage nowadays. The market for these has exploded lately, though, and with so many options before you, choosing the right touchscreen laptop (not to mention finding a great bargain) can become a time-consuming process — but we’re here to help.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Several Samsung Smart TVs are on sale, including the QLED Q80A series and more

We keep getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have found an interesting selection of Samsung Smart TVs. First up, we have the 75-inch Samsung QLED Q80A series 4K UHD Quantum HDR 12x Smart TV with Alexa built-in that’s currently getting a $500 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $2,200. Now, savings get even better when you add promo code B6PXLX23DQL9 at checkout. This will get you a $400 credit towards future purchases on Amazon.com. In other words, you get $900 savings, leaving your new smart TV for $1,800.
ComputersDigital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

When buying a new computer, going with laptop deals will be cheaper than desktop computer deals because, for the latter, you’ll also need to purchase from one of these desktop monitor deals. It’s highly recommended that you browse Dell laptop deals for reliable machines, but if those offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to shift to refurbished laptop deals. If you’re interested, you can enjoy 35% off any laptop that’s available from Dell Refurbished by using the coupon code BTSLAPTOP35, and you’ll get free ground shipping, too.
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away the Inspiron 15 laptop in back-to-school sale

The start of the new school year is fast approaching, and if you’re among the students or parents who are looking for laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell laptop deals. Dell’s laptops are reliable and durable, and they’re more affordable through discounts like Dell’s $270 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ComputersDigital Trends

Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

It’s expensive being a student and starting out or returning to college. If you can’t afford to buy a laptop out right before you head back to class, there is an answer. Right now, at Walmart, you can buy a Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook for just $17 per month with the Affirm monthly payment scheme. With no hidden fees and a real-time decision within minutes, you’ll know exactly what to pay every month while gaining the benefit of a new laptop in time for school. It’s the ideal way of getting the technology you need without having to spend a lot in one bulk sum.
ElectronicsT3.com

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for August 2021

Finding the best Samsung TV deals across the net is quite the challenge, thanks to a plethora of retailers and sites offering these premium quality TV sets year round. While Samsung TVs aren't cheap to come by, there are deals and discounts to be found if you know just where to look.
MLBGamespot

Best Buy Weekend Sale: $500 Off Sony 4K TV, Cheap PlayStation Games, Apple Deals

Best Buy has kicked off its latest weekend sale, offering deals on 4K TVs, laptops, wireless headphones, and more. Those in the market for a 4K TV can pick up a Sony 65-inch smart Google TV with HDMI 2.1 for $500 off. Apple's pricey AirPods Max headphones are on sale for about $80 off, and you can also get an excellent pair of Sennheiser wireless earbuds at a steep discount. Meanwhile, there are some nice laptop and Mac deals, including back-to-school discounts on Lenovo laptops for productivity and MacBooks for hundreds of dollars off. Best Buy has some great game deals, too, including big discounts on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Demon's Souls, and Returnal. We've rounded up a handful of the highlights from the weekend sale below, but make to check out Best Buy for the full offerings. These deals are only available through Sunday.
Video GamesEW.com

Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play

As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
ComputersThe Verge

Acer’s stellar 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 713 is $200 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a Chromebook that rises above many other models in terms of build quality, features, and performance, you should check out Best Buy’s deal on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. It normally costs $629 to get the model that has a respectable Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, but it’s $200 off that price today. It’s yours for $429. At this price, the Spin 713 is kind of in a league of its own, with a convenient 2-in-1 design, a 2K resolution display with the ideal 3:2 aspect ratio, and long-lasting battery life. Read our review.

Comments / 0

Community Policy