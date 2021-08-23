Duairak Padungvichean's magical illustrations are a whimsical wonder
"My works are usually whimsical, magical, and a little awkwardly weird," says Duairak, a 2020 illustration graduate from Rhode Island School of Design who is currently based in Los Angeles. Part of the charm of her work is how it defies cliches, with awkwardness being communicated through strange beasts with long snouts who either stride through landscapes while wearing pants and pearls or spend their time cowering in a butter dish.www.creativeboom.com
