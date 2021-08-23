Cancel
GMCoin Swap Sale Round 1 closed with 100% success, Next Round Starting on 23rd Aug

Cover picture for the articleFor those who are unaware, GMCoin’s Round 1 (SWAP/BRIDGE) Token Sale ended with 100%. Round II is starting today with $0.08 per GMCoin HURRY UP!!. From Launchpad a total of 700K GMCoin has been distributed, and from Bridge token sales platform around ~6M GMCoin (80%) has been distributed, from Swap token sale platform around 4M+ has been distributed to 23K+ Investors with 1K+ New Investors so far. In a nutshell, half of a million dollars has been raised from the initial launch.

