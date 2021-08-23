Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Unstoppable Domains and Human Readable Cryptocurrency Addresses

By Tharmaraj Rajandran
zycrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you lived through the mid to late 1990s, you’d likely remember the dot-com craze. The release of easy-to-use web browsers such as Mosaic gave the Internet an accessibility unlike which it had never seen before. More and more people not only started owning computers, but Internet usage also skyrocketed. Now, where there’s gold, there’s bound to be prospectors. As a result of this newfound craze, many investors were trying to buy into Internet-based companies or dot-com companies. This resulted in astronomical valuations for any company that associated with a “dot.com” suffix in its name or had anything that touted how much of the business model capitalized on the Internet. Of course, we all know what happened, the dot-com craze, ended up being the dot-com bubble.

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domain Name#Cryptocurrency#Letters And Numbers#Dai#Global Crossing#Giants#The World Wide Web#Web 2 0#Web 3 0#Blockchain#Ip#Facebook Com#Nft#Url#Ada#Btc#Dai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MarketsTech Times

How to Buy Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a newer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2017 with the goal of providing a viable alternative to Bitcoin, the world's oldest and most widely traded cryptocurrency (BTC). When users chose to run an alternate version of the software with capabilities that were no longer compatible with...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

Monday's gains were gone before noon on Tuesday. After crossing over $50,000 early in the week, Bitcoin has pulled back and now trades around $48,000. In another volatile day, cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Tuesday, more than reversing Monday's gains. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has fallen 3%, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is down 5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has dropped 7.6%. Momentum also appears to be pushing these cryptocurrencies lower, so the fall may not be over yet.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Whale Address Transfers 6,000 BTC from Binance

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most valuable digital currency, is currently enjoying a significant bull run as the price of BTC is up by more than 50% in the last 4 weeks. Due to the latest jump in price, BTC’s whale activity has increased rapidly in August 2021. Whale Alert, a...
Marketszycrypto.com

Cardano, Solana Product Inflows Are On Rage As Bitcoin Outflows Go Mammoth

Bitcoin, the pioneer cryptocurrency, has been recovering from the price slump that saw it drop to as low as about $29,000 from its all-time high of $64,846 reached in April. Its recent price performance has seen it rally some 44% in the last one month to reach a high of over $50,000 on Monday – a price last traded at in May.
Marketstheface.com

How to invest in crypto: a complete guide

Alright, I see you, reader. You’ve scoured the Reddit threads, got your head around how the blockchain works and which wallet you need. You’ve bought eye drops to counteract those late nights pouring through endless videos predicting either huge gains or utter doom instead of sleeping. Most importantly, you’ve put some money aside, because you’re ready to take the plunge. You’re ready to own some of the cryptocurrency. What can you expect? How does it all work? Let’s take you through it.
MarketsCoinDesk

RLY Holders Approve Social Token Platform’s Decentralization Plan

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
Marketszycrypto.com

Tezos Selected To Enable Smart Contract Development For Top Swiss Banks

Three of the largest Swiss digital assets-focused financial institutions, Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta have developed a new token standard for asset tokenization on the Tezos blockchain. The three, which are leading companies in blockchain-based financial services offerings in Europe, will use the token standard to support the...
Cryptodecrypt.co

You Can Now Use Your .com Domain to Send and Receive Ethereum

ENS provides .eth domain names that it says are censorship resistant. ENS names are also Ethereum addresses so people can send ETH to a website. Now, you can get the same functionality with .com addresses as .eth addresses. What's in a name? If you're using Ethereum Name Service (ENS) web...
Businessbitcoinist.com

Microsoft Gets Patent Approval For Service That Allows Users Create Crypto Tokens

Crypto is, no doubt, going mainstream. There is simply no turning back at this point. The question is whether or not people decide to get on the moving train or get left behind. Microsoft, one of the largest companies in the world, does not desire to get left behind, it seems. Short of owning its own blockchain, Microsoft was awarded a patent for a distributed ledger.
Gamblingzycrypto.com

1xBit Introduces DOT Coin as a New Betting Currency

Bitcoin Press Release: Leading online crypto gambling platform, 1xBit, has added a new coin to its list of currency – Polkadot (DOT). 26th August 2021, Limassol, Cyprus — 1xBit is known for always adding new features to its platform to improve users’ experience and help them enjoy online casino gaming and sports betting. The addition of Polkadot to its currencies further widens its payment options, making it possible for users of the coin to enjoy seamless online gambling.
Technologyzycrypto.com

NFT Social Platform DeFine Announces Integration With Tron Blockchain

DeFine, a non-fungible token (NFT) social platform, has today announced its integration with Tron blockchain to further venture into the digital artwork industry. By joining the Tron ecosystem, DeFine has directly bolstered the TRC721 market industry. On the other hand, the NFT platform will benefit from the BTFS storage system by the Tron ecosystem. However, the integration is said to materialize some time next month according to a joint press release.
MarketsCoinDesk

Crypto for Advisors: Your Clients May Already Own Crypto. Here’s How to Hold It

Cryptocurrencies and other digital assets were born in a move toward self-sovereignty during a time of very low trust in the financial industry. As a result, many digital asset owners are accustomed to holding tokens themselves, and will be slow to trust products and services that introduce intermediaries, whether advisors or third-party corporations, into the crypto market.
Marketszycrypto.com

Crypto Pundit Tells How Solana Is On The Verge Of Making Ethereum Obsolete

Despite there being a tremendous amount of steam around Ethereum, Solana is proving to beat its biggest competitor in many ways according to Multicoin Capital’s Kyle Samani. On Friday, the crypto pundit weighed in on the reasons why Solana could outdo Ethereum. Comparing Ether to Blackberry before its ouster by Apple in 2013-2014 or How Facebook killed My Space, he asserted that Solana’s approach in unlocking complex applications that weren’t possible before on Ethereum including High-frequency De-Fi and anything that faces a huge number of retail users, like NFTs and social tokens would be a big factor in getting things up for the network.
Marketszycrypto.com

Netcoins To Improve Its Security Measure As Hackers Strike Again

Netcoins.ca, a Canadian-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced today it would be renewing its efforts to provide better security to its users. As per the announcement, the cryptocurrency exchange plans to protect its investors and users from attacks like hacks that have largely infested the cryptocurrency industry. Notably, Netcoins decided to improve...
Personal FinanceAndroid Headlines

4 Reasons To Use Crypto Android Wallets

Cryptocurrencies are all the rage right now, which means that more and more people are being intrigued by the world of digital assets and are looking to become a part of it. Newcomers in the crypto universe are often confused regarding digital wallets – a lot of them think that a digital wallet is just like a physical wallet. In reality, however, digital wallets can be defined as online wallets compatible with operating systems such as Android as well as iOS. Since Android happens to have more users than iOS, digital wallets supporting Android are particularly popular. Essentially, an online wallet is a kind of cloud system capable of storing digital coins through a server. Since digital wallets are online wallets, they are inaccessible without internet connections. Every Bitcoin Android wallet offers its own unique features and advantages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy