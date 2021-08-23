Cancel
Tennessee State

Multiple dead, over a dozen missing after flooding in Tennessee

NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Tremendous loss of life, missing people on the ground, homes washed off their foundations,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee details the outcome of flooding in the state.Aug. 23, 2021.

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
NBC News

Pilot and fiancée rescue 17 trapped in Tennessee flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville-based helicopter pilot Joel Boyers had just finished helping his fiancée earn her pilot's license on Saturday morning, and they were heading home to celebrate, when he received a frantic call from a woman in Pennsylvania. Her brother's home in Waverly, Tennessee, was underwater and he was trapped on a roof with his daughters. Could Boyers help?
NBC News

Storm tracker: Follow Ida's path

Tropical Storm Ida, the latest storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday before reaching Louisiana on Sunday evening. As of Friday morning, Ida was on the Grand Cayman with maximum sustained wind speeds of near 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meteorologists warn it will likely intensify as it approaches the Gulf Coast, nearing major hurricane strength at landfall. A storm surge watch is in place for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

