Multiple dead, over a dozen missing after flooding in Tennessee

Tropical Storm Ida, the latest storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday before reaching Louisiana on Sunday evening. As of Friday morning, Ida was on the Grand Cayman with maximum sustained wind speeds of near 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meteorologists warn it will likely intensify as it approaches the Gulf Coast, nearing major hurricane strength at landfall. A storm surge watch is in place for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.