Black bears are curious critters. Sometimes, they don't have the good sense to stay in the forest and find themselves in a neighborhood. Such was the3 case in the northern Minnesota town of Centerville when 2 teenage girls were doing some gardening when one spotted a black animal out the corner of her eye. Thinking it was their friends' black lab dog they didn't give it another thought. Until one made eye contact with a black bear that had strolled into their neighborhood.