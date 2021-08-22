CMS XC Teams Bring Home the 1st Place Trophies in Both the Boys and Girls IU East “Hound and Hare” Invitational @ Richmond 8/21/21

The Spartans played some very competitive tennis on Saturday in our home invitational. This year we added teams that we do not play in the regular season. It was fun to have some different schools competing in our invitational. The Spartans were able to get a first round win against Hagerstown 5-0. Hagerstown was short handed, but the boys still came out and took care of business. Gage Brown had another solid performance and led the way with a 6-4, 6-1 result. Logen Shipley had his first match at 2 singles and looked strong. Logen won by a score of 6-1, 6-0. Luke Morris and Kolton DeBoard nailed down their first victory of the season by a score of 6-0, 6-1. These two are really coming together and building some chemistry on the court.