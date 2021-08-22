Cancel
CMS XC Teams Bring Home the 1st Place Trophies in Both the Boys and Girls IU East “Hound and Hare” Invitational @ Richmond 8/21/21

By Admin
connersvilleathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMS XC Teams Bring Home the 1st Place Trophies in Both the Boys and Girls IU East “Hound and Hare” Invitational @ Richmond 8/21/21. The CMS coed cross country traveled to IU East in Richmond to run the Hound and Hare invitational. The Spartan’s started their season off in grand fashion with both teams scoring first place wins in the first meet.

connersvilleathletics.com

Comments / 0

