Gov. Ned Lamont has made a pair of appointments to the state’s Social Equity Council, including an interim executive director with ties to Bridgeport. The council was created this summer by the enactment of a new state law legalizing and safely regulating the adult-use of cannabis in Connecticut. Under that law, the governor is required to appoint an interim executive director who will operationalize and support the council until its members appoint someone to permanently fill the position.