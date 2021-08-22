Britney Spears’ Potential New Conservator Was Previously Denied Guardianship of His Own Mother

Fans mobilize outside the courthouse and the legal battle of Britney Spears against the “master father” takes a small step forward: in the wake of the new New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, the 39-year-old pop star has obtained from Judge Brenda Penny that the parent no longer has exclusive protection over her. Jamie Spears, who wanted to exercise more control over his daughter’s finances, will continue to have a say in the artist’s personal assets and decisions, but from now on he will have to work with the Bessemer Trust, a financial services company. It is yet another chapter in the legal battle that the 39-year-old star’s lawyers are waging against his father to try to loosen the tutelage with which, since 2008, he has controlled all aspects of his daughter’s public life. On March 17 and April 27 there will be the next hearings.