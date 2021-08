Thomas Tuchel has claimed Romelu Lukaku is the “perfect” signing for Chelsea due to his versatile game.The Belgian rejoined the Blues for £97.5m on Thursday from Inter Milan in a new club-record deal.Lukaku will be unavailable for the Champions League winners’ first Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with a debut at Arsenal expected next week.But Tuchel was quick to heap praise on the 28-year-old’s well-rounded game and personality and what he can bring to the European champions.“We’re very happy to have Romelu back at the club, personality, speed, power, he can be an excellent choice for...