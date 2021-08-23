MATCH RECAP: Fort Lauderdale CF Falls to FC Tucson 0-4
Fort Lauderdale CF fell to FC Tucson 0-4 at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday night. Venton Evans led the team in the first minutes of the game offensively, as he provided the first shot on-target of the night. However, the tides quickly changed as the squad could not strike the opening goal of the match and instead found themselves in a 0-1 deficit as the visiting team, led by Gio Calixtro, scored early on at the six-minute mark. George Acosta continued the charge offensively as he battled, relentlessly striving to find the equalizer for his Club.www.intermiamicf.com
