MATCH RECAP: Fort Lauderdale CF Falls to FC Tucson 0-4

Fort Lauderdale CF will be back in action this Sunday, Aug. 15 when it faces Greenville Triumph at home at DRV PNK Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will air on ESPN+. “Greenville were champions last year… having [to play] them at home is a really big challenge for our players. They are still one of the top teams this year in terms of the table right now,” said head coach Darren Powell. “We expect them to be very experienced. For us it's a matter of making sure we match any aggression in the game, we want to make sure we show aggression back to our opponent… We need to improve upon our last performance, where we felt we made a couple of unforced errors. We know that this game is going to be very aggressive from our opponent and we just need to make sure we maintain our quality when we have possession of the ball.”