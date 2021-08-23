Cancel
Soccer

MATCH RECAP: Fort Lauderdale CF Falls to FC Tucson 0-4

By Joshua Villorin
intermiamicf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Lauderdale CF fell to FC Tucson 0-4 at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday night. Venton Evans led the team in the first minutes of the game offensively, as he provided the first shot on-target of the night. However, the tides quickly changed as the squad could not strike the opening goal of the match and instead found themselves in a 0-1 deficit as the visiting team, led by Gio Calixtro, scored early on at the six-minute mark. George Acosta continued the charge offensively as he battled, relentlessly striving to find the equalizer for his Club.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Acosta
Person
Gio Calixtro
Person
Charlie Dennis
Person
Shaan Hundal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Tucson#Fort Lauderdale Cf#South Georgia#Handball#Fort Lauderdale Cf Falls#Fc Tucson#Club
