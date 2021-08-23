Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

Marietta students and teachers masking up as they return to the classroom

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESA9f_0ba19Jwv00

MARIETTA, Ga. — As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state, Marietta City Schools has imposed a mask mandate.

When students and staff head back to school Monday morning, they will be required to wear a face mask.

The reason for the mandate, according to Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera, was a combination of 42 students and nine teachers testing positive for COVID-19 and classroom data indicating the problem may get worse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rivera also said the school system would be bringing back their testing site at the Marietta Performance Learning Center on Lemon St. beginning on Monday.

“Every single day I hear from a teacher who says, ‘I can’t get a test,’” Rivera said. “I had a teacher reach out to me on Sunday. She said, ‘I got to the clinic at 7 o’clock in the morning and I waited for 7 hours to get tested.’”

Several other districts have imposed mask requirements, even as Governor Brian Kemp maintains he will not institute a statewide mask mandate.

Last week, the state of Georgia passed the milestone of having had 1,000,000 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

While many students across the metro area are being required to wear masks while at school, others still have a choice.

Despite protesters and impassioned pleas at last week’s Cobb County School Board meeting, masks are strongly encouraged but remain optional.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marietta, GA
Government
Marietta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Health
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Marietta, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Wsb Tv News#Cobb County School Board#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Union County, GAWSB Radio

Union County ‘begs’ residents to get COVID-19 vaccine as hospital fills up

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — Officials in the Union County Government are calling on residents to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and continue “business as usual.”. They say Union General Hospital has been above capacity for several weeks. Hospital staff says they are still working to serve the community and anyone who needs their care should not hesitate to come in.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: New Zealand extends virus lockdown

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s government has extended a strict nationwide lockdown through Tuesday as it tries to quash its first outbreak of the coronavirus in six months. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday the government expects to keep Auckland, where most of the cases have been found, in...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Kentucky gov. reports record COVID numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s governor said Thursday that the latest wave of grim COVID-19 statistics would have triggered a statewide mask mandate indoors if he still wielded the authority to take such action. But the Kentucky Supreme Court recently shifted pandemic-related decisions on masking and other issues to the Republican-dominated...
Alabama StatePosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Alabama sees sharp increase in child COVID cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Alabama is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in school-age children, with more than 5,000 cases reported last week — an increase officials say is likely fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and is causing some schools to temporarily switch to remote learning. The Alabama...

Comments / 0

Community Policy