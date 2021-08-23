Palace x Stella Artois PALACE ARTOIS Second Collaboration Release

Brand: Dr. Martens x Suicoke Model: DM MURA Release Date: August 23 Price: TBC Buy: Drmartens.com, Suicoke.com, and select retailers Editor's Notes: Is Suicoke the master of sandals? Perhaps. Through its eccentric design and willingness to push boundaries, Suicoke has been at the forefront of shifting perception on when it's socially acceptable to wear sandals (which is all the time, by the way). Sometimes there's no better addition to your outfit than a pair of black leather boots, but in summer, they're not the most practical choice. The first DM x Suicoke collaboration changed that, offering up the perfect balance of a rugged, hard-wearing boot and the everyday seasonal practicality of a sandal. As we trailblaze through the midpoint of summer, the second collaborative sandal from the duo is arriving just in time to see us through to the end.