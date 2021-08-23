Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Nicola Sturgeon launches new green jobs academy

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ui4RJ_0ba16xZA00
First Minister Nicola Stugeon during her visit to Scottish Power in Cumbernauld (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Nicola Sturgeon has launched a new academy designed to help people find green jobs and learn new skills.

The Green Jobs Workforce Academy will list new jobs related to the net-zero economy on its website, including roles in renewable energy, construction and transport.

It was launched by the First Minister as she visited the Scottish Power training centre in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKQYK_0ba16xZA00
Nicola Sturgeon launched the Green Jobs Workforce Academy during her visit to the Scottish Power training centre in Cumbernauld (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The company has launched a recruitment drive for 135 green jobs in Scotland over the next four months.

A new green jobs academy was one of Ms Sturgeon’s commitments for the reformed Scottish Government’s first 100 days.

At the centre in Cumbernauld, the First Minister spoke to apprentice engineers who are being trained to maintain the electricity network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dedsB_0ba16xZA00
The First Minister met apprentices during her visit to Scottish Power in Cumbernauld (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Sturgeon said: “We need to increase the amount of employment we are getting from the transition to net-zero and there’s a real determination on the part of the Scottish Government to work with partners to do that.

“To be candid, I think it’s an area where we possibly haven’t done as well in the past as we should have done.

“Therefore this is a moment to up our ambition and up the scale of delivery.

“The Green Jobs Workforce Academy is about making sure that people of all ages across the country have the opportunity to train or re-train to make sure they have the capability to compete for these jobs in the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aODor_0ba16xZA00
First Minister Nicola Stugeon, with Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson (left) and some of the company’s apprentice engineers (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The majority of the 135 jobs will be based in central and southern Scotland, where Scottish Power is responsible for transmission maintenance as SP Energy Networks.

Frank Mitchell, chief executive of SP Energy Networks, said: “With less than 100 days to go to Cop26 in Glasgow, we’re bringing truly green jobs to Scotland to support the country with its ambitions to be net-zero by 2045.

“These roles offer a variety of career opportunities in a company that is committed to net-zero and is investing millions of pounds every single day to help bring about a cleaner, greener future.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Renewable Energy#Uk#Scottish Government#The Scottish Government#Scottish Power#Sp Energy Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Scotland
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon urges Boris Johnson to resettle ‘substantially’ more Afghan refugees

Boris Johnson must urgently rethink the UK’s resettlement scheme for people in Afghanistan to save lives at immediate risk from the Taliban, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.Scotland’s first minister has urged the prime minister to increase the commitment to welcome 5,000 refugees in the next year and a total of 20,000 Afghan refugees over the “long-term”.In a letter to Mr Johnson, the SNP leader said: “We are concerned that the commitment to resettle 20,000 refugees in ‘the long-term’ and just 5,000 in the first year is not sufficient in the context of the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding.”Ms Sturgeon added: “We believe a...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Scottish Green co-leaders to become ministers under deal with SNP

Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater will serve as ministers in Nicola Sturgeon’s Government as part of a powersharing agreement. The deal, which was negotiated over the summer after the SNP fell one seat short of an overall majority in May’s election, was announced last Friday and has since been backed by the ruling party’s national executive committee.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon’s sister charged over alleged domestic incident, police say

The sister of Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested and charged over an alleged domestic incident, according to police.Gillian Sturgeon, who is 46 years old, was arrested on Wednesday over an alleged incident at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, on 7 August.The mother-of-two has since been released on the condition that she appears at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date which is yet to be confirmed.A 50-year-old man has also been arrested and charged over the same alleged incident, for which he has also been released on an undertaking to appear at the same court.“On Wednesday...
EconomyTelegraph

Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day

The boss of a Glasgow shipyard controversially nationalised by the SNP has been paid a day rate of more than £2,500 for almost two years, making him one of Britain's highest-earning public servants. Tim Hair has invoiced fees of £1.3m at the taxpayer’s expense since being hired to turn around...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: 'Right moment' to lift restrictions, says Sturgeon

Covid restrictions in Scotland have been lifted at the "right moment", according to the first minister. Nicola Sturgeon admitted to feeling "nervousness" at the move, but said the vaccine was now giving "significant protection". Level zero ended at midnight with almost all of the remaining anti-Covid measures now removed. The...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon calls on Boris Johnson to ‘reassess’ Cambo oil field plan

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has called on Boris Johnson to “reassess” plans for the new Cambo oil field near Shetland following an outcry by climate campaigners.In a letter to the prime minister, the SNP leader said the UK government should reconsider drilling licenses for the waters around Shetland where no development had yet taken place.Ms Sturgeon – who has been under intense pressure from the Scottish Green Party and environmental activists on the issues – also asked for a four-nation summit on the climate crisis.“I am also asking that the UK government agrees to reassess licenses already issued, but...
PoliticsTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon's deal with 'madcap' Greens 'will damage Indyref2 support'

Nicola Sturgeon's power-sharing deal threatens to damage support for independence thanks to the inclusion of "mad-cap" Scottish Green policies on cutting road building and North Sea oil, one of her former ministers has warned. Alex Neil, a former Health Secretary, told the Telegraph that the SNP-Green deal would have no...
Energy IndustryBBC

SP Energy announces new green jobs to 'transform' power network

Power company SP Energy Networks has launched a recruitment drive for 135 "green jobs" to help transform the electricity network. The company said the jobs would work to enhance the network and enable the "rapid uptake" of renewables and low-carbon technology. hey will be based in central and southern Scotland.
PoliticsTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon facing backlash over proposed gender legislation

Nicola Sturgeon is facing a backlash from women over her power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens to introduce legislation within the next year allowing people to quickly change their gender, feminist campaigners have warned. Marion Calder, director of the campaign group For Women Scotland accused the First Minister of breaking...
Politicsdallassun.com

Scotland coalition includes pro-independence forces forming a majority

The ruling Scottish National Party will agree to a power-sharing deal with the Scottish Green Party. This will result in a pro-independence majority in parliament prior to a political battle over the future of the United Kingdom. The deal between the SNP and the Greens will increase the pressure on...
PoliticsBBC

Scottish Greens co-leaders Harvie and Slater to be given minister roles

The Scottish Green Party has confirmed that its co-leaders will become ministers if its deal with the Scottish government is approved. On Saturday party members are due to vote on the agreement, which would take Greens into national government for the first time anywhere in the UK. If approved, Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy