Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

When the music stops: Afghan ‘happy place’ falls silent

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhmad Sarmast left his home in Melborne, Australia, on a mission to revive music in the country of his birth, Afghanistan. The school he founded was a unique experiment in inclusivity for the war-ravaged nation. It enrolled orphans and street kids, and sought to bring a measure of joy back to Kabul after the Taliban had notoriously banned music. But last week he watched in horror from his home as the Taliban marched into the Afghan capital, capping a lightning offensive that restored the religious militia to power and stunned the world. Now, he’s wondering what will happen next.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Afghan#Orphans#Taliban#Kabul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldThe Independent

Soldier plays music for Afghan child refugees arriving in Germany

A soldier has been filmed playing music for children and families arriving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many evacuated Afghan refugees are being processed. Footage shows young children smiling and clapping along as the soldier, sits on the floor strumming his guitar. Evacuations from Kabul have continued this...
AfghanistanPosted by
Fatherly

All-Girl Robotics Team ‘Rescued Themselves,’ Have Left Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan remains dire, as the Taliban has seized power and the United States completes its withdrawal. Thousands of Afghanistan refugees are fleeing the country in hope of finding refuge elsewhere, including America, and one 60-year-old mother-of-11 from Oklahoma flew to Qatar in order to help an all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan escape the country safely.
Musickasu.org

Afghanistan's Music School Falls Silent, Its Future Is Uncertain Under The Taliban

The doors of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music in Kabul are closed. The music school's young students, teachers and faculty are staying home — they have reason to fear. According to founder and director Ahmad Sarmast, "armed people entered school property" recently. He says they tried to steal cars the school uses for transportation and destroyed musical instruments. Under the Taliban in the 1990s, music was strictly forbidden. Performing, selling or even listening to music at home could get you in trouble.
CharitiesPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Non-Profit ‘Roots Of Peace’ Trying To Rescue Hundreds Of Employees Stuck In Afghanistan

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Since the Taliban takeover of Kabul, a local non-profit is desperately trying to rescue hundreds of its employees stuck in Afghanistan whose lives may be in danger. Roots of Peace says it has more than 350 Afghan employees on its payroll. Organizers are worried for each person and their families, despite promises made Tuesday by the Taliban. On Tuesday, Taliban leaders broadcast messages of respect, and forgiveness, but many who left their homeland and are working in America now, fear what may happen to friends and family left behind. “Everyone is not sleeping...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

Red handkerchiefs, inked palms speeding Afghans to safety

ROME (AP) — The Afghan worker for an Italian charity tried twice to enter Kabul’s chaotic airport, to secure her promised seat on an evacuation flight. The crush was too much, and on her second attempt she feared she would die in the stampede. Getting the attention of Western troops, never mind being believed by them, was impossible.
Politicsnews4sanantonio.com

Afghan families make tough decision, start resettling in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Some Afghan families have resettled in Washington state to flee the turmoil in their home country and more are coming. But that also means more help and resources will be needed to help them get on their feet. “This is a welcoming community and let's show that with...
SocietyMarie Claire

The Future of Afghan Women and Girls Depends on What We Do Next

Trigger warning: This article contains references to the Taliban's historical mistreatment of women. Over the past few days, I’ve been glued to my group chats with fellow Afghans of the diaspora, who are using every resource they have to help overseas, while watching my own parents, who were born in Afghanistan, communicate with our family there to help get them evacuated safely. The footage of my compatriots clinging to a U.S. military plane, willing to risk their lives to escape Taliban rule, is in stark contrast to the country I grew up visiting as a little girl before 2001.
Immigrationwvtf.org

A Saigon Refugee Draws Parallels Between The Fall Of Her Home City And Kabul

Saigon, the then-South Vietnamese capital, fell to the communist government of North Vietnam 46 years ago. The collapse came two years after its ally the United States withdrew troops, marking the end of the Vietnam War. Kabul, the Afghan capital, on the other hand, fell to the Taliban in the middle of U.S. troops withdrawing after 20 years of war sparked by 9/11.
Immigrationcapeandislands.org

'My Biggest Fear': Afghans in US Worry for Relatives in Afghanistan

As American citizens and thousands of would-be refugees continue to hope for evacuation from Afghanistan, Afghan immigrants in the United States are fearful of what will happen to their family members still in the country. Muska Yousuf, a lawyer on the Outer Cape who has relatives in Afghanistan, said she’s...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy