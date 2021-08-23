YouTube star Jake Paul on his upcoming fight against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley: 3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney podcast

As YouTube star and Westlake native Jake "Problem Child" Paul has a message for former UFC champion Tyron Woodley: "Don't take your consciousness for granted."

As "Problem Child'" Paul prepares for his most challenging fight yet against "The Chosen One" Woodley on August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, he talks with me on the 3 Things to Know podcast about how he's training, why he's boxing in the first place, and what he has to say about Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett saying he could take down his brother, Logan Paul, in a hypothetical celebrity boxing match.

The younger Paul also shares the many surprises in store for fans watching the fight, including which tattoo artist he'll have on-hand to tattoo Woodley "when he looses," which A-list celebrities are expected to show up, and why there's a stage set up near the ring.

Plus, I share what you Need to Know in NEO to see the fight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse or on Showtime Pay-Per-View, and why local fighters Montana "Too Pretty" Love and Charles "Bad News" Conwell are both A Good Follow on Instagram.

