An Andy Warhol-Themed Corn Maze is Coming to New York City

People wearing protective masks look at Andy Warhol's "Cow" during Andy Warhol Art Exhibition at Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi. Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

As the days get shorter and the temperature slowly cools, one might be left with the sense that fall is on the horizon. That’s because, well, it is. And with autumn comes an abundance of corn mazes at various points around the country. And if you have enough corn to make this work, why not — especially since it’s an outdoor activity.

One thing that’s generally not represented in corn maze designs are tributes to 20th century artists. That’s all about to change, however, via an upcoming event at the Queens County Farm Museum which features an Andy Warhol tribute in corn maze form.

First things first: yes, there is indeed a working farm in the borough of Queens. (Full disclosure: I went to a wedding there once.) And this year, it’s the site of the Queens County Fair, which runs from September 10-12 this year. The corn maze — full name: The Amazing Maize Maze — is an homage to Andy Warhol’s Cow, an image which seems very appropriate, given the setting.

“Andy Warhol’s creative enterprise was intended to reach the masses. He would surely be pleased that his Cow image has been presented in museums and galleries and now is making its first appearance in a cornfield,” Patrick Moore of the Andy Warhol Museum said in a statement.

There may be multiple traveling van Gogh exhibits this year, but do any of them involve a corn maze? Warhol might just have the advantage here.