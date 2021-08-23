Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

An Andy Warhol-Themed Corn Maze is Coming to New York City

By Tobias Carroll
Posted by 
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SB5wC_0ba0zE9G00
People wearing protective masks look at Andy Warhol's "Cow" during Andy Warhol Art Exhibition at Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi. Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

As the days get shorter and the temperature slowly cools, one might be left with the sense that fall is on the horizon. That’s because, well, it is. And with autumn comes an abundance of corn mazes at various points around the country. And if you have enough corn to make this work, why not — especially since it’s an outdoor activity.

One thing that’s generally not represented in corn maze designs are tributes to 20th century artists. That’s all about to change, however, via an upcoming event at the Queens County Farm Museum which features an Andy Warhol tribute in corn maze form.

First things first: yes, there is indeed a working farm in the borough of Queens. (Full disclosure: I went to a wedding there once.) And this year, it’s the site of the Queens County Fair, which runs from September 10-12 this year. The corn maze — full name: The Amazing Maize Maze — is an homage to Andy Warhol’s Cow, an image which seems very appropriate, given the setting.

“Andy Warhol’s creative enterprise was intended to reach the masses. He would surely be pleased that his Cow image has been presented in museums and galleries and now is making its first appearance in a cornfield,” Patrick Moore of the Andy Warhol Museum said in a statement.

There may be multiple traveling van Gogh exhibits this year, but do any of them involve a corn maze? Warhol might just have the advantage here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Entertainment
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Patrick Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazes#Corn Maze#Queens County Farm Museum#The Queens County Fair#The Andy Warhol Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Drop the Bottle: The Biggest Thing in Whiskey Auctions Is Now Buying an Entire Cask

Why buy one bottle of rare whiskey when you could have 202?. At the recent Bonhams Fine and Rare Whisky Sale, it was a Macallan-1991 Cask that caught the eyes of auction attendees, selling for a world-record HK$4,464,000 (that’s a bit over $573,000). As described by the auction house, the Macallan-1991 was distilled in December 1991 and re-racked in 2017 with sherry. The 51.5% ABV hooch will yield around 202 bottles.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
InsideHook

Rockstars Have a Lot of Addictions. For Charlie Watts, It Was Bespoke Suits.

William Dege, now in his sixties, recalls being at the family business, the Savile Row tailors Dege & Skinner, when he first saw Charlie Watts in the flesh. “I guess I was around 12 at the time, but even then I was surprised to find this man just wandering around the cutting room, which, seeing as it was behind the scenes, was pretty odd,” he recalls. “He was looking intently at this Army Flying Corp service dress jacket — we were making a replica of it for him. And when he left the cutter turned to me and said, ‘That was Charlie Watts, the drummer with The Rolling Stones.’ I think I probably said, ‘Who’s that?’ But it struck me even then how very stylish he was.”
TV & VideosPosted by
InsideHook

Netflix’s Bob Ross Documentary Is a Giant Bait-and-Switch

You’d be forgiven if upon hearing the title of Netflix’s new Bob Ross documentary, you expected a salacious revelation or two about the genteel host of The Joy of Painting. Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed sounds ominous, and the streaming service went out of its way to keep the film shrouded in mystery up until its release this week.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Brooklyn Finally Has a Legit Chicago-Style Hot Dog Joint

Chicagoans are very set in our ways. We still insist on calling the former flagship Marshall Field & Company store on State Street “Marshall Field’s” even though it’s been a Macy’s since 2006. Guaranteed Rate Field is still “Sox Park” to most folks, and there’s no quicker way to reveal you’re an out-of-towner than to call the Sears Tower the “Willis Tower.” When we find something we like, we stick with it (even when the rest of the world doesn’t) and champion it, and that’s why we’re so adamant that the Chicago-style hot dog — an all-beef frank in a poppyseed bun, topped with yellow mustard, neon-green relish, diced white onions, sport peppers, tomato slices, a dash of celery salt and a pickle spear — isn’t just the best way to eat a hot dog, it’s the only correct way, the One True Hot Dog.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Spike Lee Re-Edits His HBO 9/11 Doc After Conspiracy Theory Criticisms

Just days after doubling down on his decision to include interviews with 9/11 conspiracy theorists from the group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth in his eight-hour HBO docuseries NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, and indicating that he himself has “questions” over whether the horrific terror attack was actually an inside job, Spike Lee is reportedly backtracking, announcing that he is re-editing the final episode of the series.
MoviesPosted by
InsideHook

Looking Back at the Farcical Plot That the FBI Once Cast as “The Next 9/11”

In his career as a filmmaker, Dan Reed has made documentaries on a host of harrowing events — including Terror in Mumbai (2009) and Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (2016). (You might also be familiar with his film Leaving Neverland.) His latest documentary project offers a very different take on the state of modern terrorism. In the Shadow of 9/11 focuses on the case of the Liberty City Seven, a group of Miami men accused of plotting a terror attack in Chicago in 2006. It’s now available to stream via PBS and on YouTube.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Darn Tough’s Iconic Hiker Sock Is on Sale at REI

There’s never been a better time to invest in socks. That’s because dozens of Darn Tough socks are now 25% off at REI. Though there are many to choose from, we suggest you cut through the clutter and check out our favorite model, the Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Sock.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save Big on This Madewell Merch Courtesy of the Zappos VIP Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. It’s possible that, upon your return to the office, you’ll find that your company has adopted a more casual dress code in the wake of COVID, in which case you may be looking for some new threads for fall. Right now, Zappos is hosting a massive VIP Sale through August 30, which includes more than a handful of our favorite brands. Chief among them? Madewell — or as the New York Times once put it, the “darling of casual America.” So, while we’d absolutely urge you to check out the entirety of the Zappos sale, we went ahead and compiled a few of the Madewell-specific sale section highlights for you below. (And yes, we do recognize that the hoodie might still be a reach as far as office attire goes but heres to hoping, anyway.)
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

These Are the 25 Best Face Masks on the Internet

Almost exactly a year ago to the day, we wrote that face masks were here to stay. Unfortunately … it would appear that we were correct in that assertion. After a short hiatus, it looks as though masks are getting set to mount their triumphant return, as we gear up for what is starting to feel eerily like the second act, so to speak. And while they are not yet being enforced across the board, evidenced by the rise of the Delta variant even amongst the vaxxed, facial coverings are once again becoming imperative to stopping the spread — so, you know the deal. Wear one.
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead at 80

Just a few weeks after it was announced that he would be unable to join The Rolling Stones on the North American leg of their Stones No Filter tour due to an unspecified medical procedure, legendary drummer Charlie Watts has reportedly passed away at the age of 80. The drummer’s...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
InsideHook

I Walked Around Europe for a Week in These Leather Slip-Ons. You Should Too.

When heading to Europe, my tastes run to the basic. Not your Pumpkin Spice latte basic, mind you, more like back to basics. My wanderlust pleasure stems from settling into a busy square near a cathedral around, say, mid-afternoon and having a few drinks outside. It’s usually post-sightseeing, so I’ll order an espresso, then a couple beers. The people-watching never disappoints (even in a pandemic).
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Charlie Watts Should Be Remembered as the Coolest Rolling Stone

When you watch the “Start Me Up” video, it’s natural for your eye to go straight to Mick Jagger. He’s preening and peacocking, strutting around and pulling the kind of faces that have been spoofed by impressionists for decades now. Keith Richards broods, Ronnie Wood gamely plays along and Bill Wyman stands in the background looking uncomfortable. But then there’s Charlie Watts, seated behind the drumkit, shooting droll, knowing glances at the camera like Jim in The Office. He chuckles to himself after a particularly over-the-top Jagger move — never missing a beat, of course — and elsewhere, he makes eye contact with Wyman and smirks, flashing him a look that says, “Can you believe this guy?”
YogaPosted by
InsideHook

Is Running With a Phone Screwing Up Your Shoulders?

Runners will listen to just about anything to get through a marathon. I have friends who will gladly crank Harry Potter audiobooks, entire seasons of true crime podcasts and live YouTube concerts to propel them through 26.2 miles. For most, streaming something into the ears is intended as distraction. For others, it could even be considered a PED.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

How Indie Bicycle Shops Won a Landmark Battle Against Amazon

Most of the time, when you hear about small businesses taking on Amazon, the results of the conflict end up in favor of a certain retail (and technology, and logistics) giant. But every once in a while there are reminders that the company Jeff Bezos built isn’t necessarily omnipotent. The opposition to Amazon’s planned “HQ2” in New York City is one example of this; another can be seen via the launch and success to date of Bookshop. Yet another comes in a very different form — specifically, one that involves independent bicycle shops around the country. And ironically, the business at the center of it was founded by an Amazon alumnus.
Posted by
InsideHook

How to Not Ruin Your Flask, According to a Royal Warrant Holder

Flasks are fun in only the way that a portable, concealable dispenser of liquor can be. But just because they allow for a nip on the go (or under-the-radar) doesn’t mean that there aren’t best practices to follow, particularly if you’ve decided to invest in a quality model. So, in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy