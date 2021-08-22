Cancel
Lexington, IL

Which patent granted in Lexington in week ending Aug. 7 took the longest?

By McLean County Times
mcleancountytimes.com
 5 days ago

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 7 in Lexington was 2,307 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Valvoline Licensing and Intellectual Property, LLC for a lubricant for preventing and removing carbon deposits in internal combustion engines. It was filed on April 10, 2015 before being approved on Aug. 3, 2021.

