LOVERRO: Maryland, Virginia, District can demand honesty from Snyder

Our hearts are heavy at the harrowing scenes of Afghan allies and refugees seeking to flee their homeland as the Taliban tightens its grip on the country. Leaving everything they have behind, some 400,000 Afghans have been forced from their homes since the beginning of the year. As May drew to an end, it is estimated that 80% of the nearly quarter million Afghans being displaced are women, children, and people who are the most vulnerable to persecution and violence. In the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area alone, approximately 2,000 Afghan individuals and families have relocated to the U.S. under the Operation Allies Refuge. Thousands more are expected to come in the upcoming weeks. The human toll of this spiraling crisis is immense. And, we have a moral obligation to offer refuge to our allies, their families, and others at risk of persecution.