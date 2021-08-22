Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LOVERRO: Maryland, Virginia, District can demand honesty from Snyder

allfans.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Deshaun Watson is guilty of the sexual assault and harassment allegations made by 22 women, he’s made a lot of mistakes. One of those mistakes, if he‘s guilty, would be believing that his victims were somehow undeserving of basic human dignity and should consider themselves fortunate to be in the company of greatness would be one.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Maryland Statefox5dc.com

Unemployment claims increase across Maryland, Virginia

(FOX 5 DC) - Federal numbers show a large increase in new unemployment claims for Maryland and Virginia during the first week of August. Virginia saw the highest increase in the nation in week-to-week new unemployment claims during the week ending on Aug. 7. Maryland wasn’t too far behind, ranking third for the largest week-to-week increase.
Maryland StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia, Maryland, D.C. repatriate historic African American gravestones

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Historic African American gravestones were removed from a Washington, D.C., cemetery and dumped to control erosion on the Potomac River generations ago. Gov. Ralph S. Northam of Virginia, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser today joined descendants to begin...
WTOP

Virginia, Maryland again lead states for jump in unemployment filings

For the second week in a row, Virginia saw the largest week-over-week increase in new filings for state unemployment benefits in the nation. Maryland ranked No. 3 for new filings, according to the Department of Labor. Nationwide, 348,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time during the week...
Maryland Statefox5dc.com

Maryland, Virginia will welcome Afghanistan refugees, governors say

The governors of Maryland and Virginia on Monday vowed to work with Washington to welcome Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban as the U.S. draws down its presence in the region. President Joe Biden swore to standby his pledge to withdraw American soldiers from the troubled nation on Monday, even in...
Maryland State247Sports

Former Maryland OL Johnny Jordan is being challenged at Virginia Tech

When offensive lineman Johnny Jordan transferred from Maryland to Virginia Tech, he knew there would be some differences. With the Hokies returning starting center Brock Hoffman, Jordan accepted the fact he would be challenged to play multiple positions once he arrived on campus. Through a few weeks of fall camp, the 6-foot 1-inch, 303-pounder has been coached hard and challenged every step of the way.
Virginia Statelocaldvm.com

How the heads of D.C., Virginia and Maryland are working to right a wrong committed over 50 years ago

(WDVM) — Governors Ralph Northam and Larry Hogan joined with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday, August 23, in King George, Virginia, for the first in-person meeting of the D,V leaders since the pandemic began. The three came together to take responsibility for a wrong that was committed against African Americans over 50 years ago and explain how it is being made right.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

State Delegate Erek Barron Nominated as United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, White House Says

President Joe Biden has nominated a state delegate to serve as US Attorney for the District of Maryland, according to an announcement made by the White House. Erek L. Barron is a partner at the law firm of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP. He has also been a member of the Maryland legislature since 2015. From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Barron served as Counsel and Policy Advisor to then-Senator Joseph R. Biden on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Drugs.
Maryland StateCollege Football News

West Virginia vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Maryland prediction and game preview. West Virginia (0-0) vs Maryland (0-0) Game Preview. The Maryland offense hasn’t exactly been known for its consistency so far in the Mike Locksley era, and now it’s going up against a West Virginia defense that should be – at least statistically – among the best in the Big 12.
Maryland StateMaxPreps

High school football: Top 10 Maryland players from the Class of 2022

Ahead of the 2021 high school football season, MaxPreps is breaking down the top senior prospects in the country state-by-state as rated by 247Sports. We continue the series with Maryland, which opens play Sept. 3. The top recruit in the state is 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton from McDonough...
NFLfox4kc.com

Mayor issues proclamation making August 27 Terez Paylor day in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — August 27 is a special day in Kansas City. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas proclaimed it “Terez Paylor Day” to honor the former Kansas City Star Chiefs writer. Paylor also hosted “The Terez Paylor Show”, covered the NFL for Yahoo! Sports and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter.
Maryland Stateaclu-md.org

ACLU Affiliates in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in Solidarity with Afghan Refugees

Our hearts are heavy at the harrowing scenes of Afghan allies and refugees seeking to flee their homeland as the Taliban tightens its grip on the country. Leaving everything they have behind, some 400,000 Afghans have been forced from their homes since the beginning of the year. As May drew to an end, it is estimated that 80% of the nearly quarter million Afghans being displaced are women, children, and people who are the most vulnerable to persecution and violence. In the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area alone, approximately 2,000 Afghan individuals and families have relocated to the U.S. under the Operation Allies Refuge. Thousands more are expected to come in the upcoming weeks. The human toll of this spiraling crisis is immense. And, we have a moral obligation to offer refuge to our allies, their families, and others at risk of persecution.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Former Broncos Coach Loses 70 Pounds After Making Vaccination Mistake

Former Broncos Coach Lost 70 Pounds, Made ‘Mistake’ Not Getting Vaccinated. A former Denver Broncos fitness and nutrition coach has advised people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that he dropped 70 pounds after acquiring the virus and spending six weeks in the hospital. Bill Phillips, a nutrition and supplementation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy