Which patent granted in Plano in week ending Aug. 7 took the longest?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 7 in Plano was 2,700 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Redbumper, LLC for a pricing system for identifying prices for vehicles offered by vehicle dealerships and other entities. It was filed on March 13, 2014 before being approved on Aug. 3, 2021.kendallcountytimes.com
Comments / 0