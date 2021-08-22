Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plano, IL

Which patent granted in Plano in week ending Aug. 7 took the longest?

By Kendall County Times
kendallcountytimes.com
 5 days ago

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 7 in Plano was 2,700 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Redbumper, LLC for a pricing system for identifying prices for vehicles offered by vehicle dealerships and other entities. It was filed on March 13, 2014 before being approved on Aug. 3, 2021.

kendallcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plano, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Patent Office#Patents#Redbumper Llc#Inc 2018 07 302021 08 03#Inc 2018 10 042021#Llc2020
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy