Za’Darius Smith’s back injury could keep him out of Week 1

allfans.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe still has a few more weeks to recover, but Za’Darius Smith is likely not going to be one 100 percent by the time Week 1 rolls around. The Green Bay Packers outside linebacker didn’t make his summer practice debut until this past Monday when he came off of the non-football injury list due to a lingering back issue. However, Smith missed a pair of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out the Packers preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday.

