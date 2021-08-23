So Long Jon Silver
Once again, it’s been a weird season following Jon Gray. For the first two months, he was easy to leave on the waiver wire. Then he returned from the IL, fanned ten batters, and sported an uptick in velocity, and we were going berserk. Where are the Rockies going to trade him? Will he finally get the appreciation he deserves? But here’s the thing. The Rockies never dealt him for whatever reason and Gray…hasn’t quite been that dominant as of late. Today’s 5.1 IP, 5 ER, 6 Hits, 3 BBs, 8 Ks – 13 Whiffs, 29% CSW, 108 pitches marks his third straight game of at least 3 ER and second straight under five frames. Can we continue to trust him down the stretch?allfans.co
