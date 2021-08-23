Cancel
So Long Jon Silver

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, it’s been a weird season following Jon Gray. For the first two months, he was easy to leave on the waiver wire. Then he returned from the IL, fanned ten batters, and sported an uptick in velocity, and we were going berserk. Where are the Rockies going to trade him? Will he finally get the appreciation he deserves? But here’s the thing. The Rockies never dealt him for whatever reason and Gray…hasn’t quite been that dominant as of late. Today’s 5.1 IP, 5 ER, 6 Hits, 3 BBs, 8 Ks – 13 Whiffs, 29% CSW, 108 pitches marks his third straight game of at least 3 ER and second straight under five frames. Can we continue to trust him down the stretch?

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could get second chance at shortstop Marcus Semien

The Detroit Tigers could very likely be players in the free-agent market this upcoming offseason. Veteran shortstop Marcus Semien is one of the guys whose name has been tossed around. While the frontrunner and destined option seems like it will be Carlos Correa, he may be too expensive. The Detroit...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Meme Monday 8/23: Keepin It Real

Well, well, well. The Diamondbacks took 3 of 4 games from the gold-chain-spinning Padres. Plus maybe a $mil or 2 from those LA wannabees. The Dbacks followed that series up by sweeping Bryce Harper’s chin and Archie Bradley’s dog-pillow-beard out of Phoenix like the cheesesteaks those guys are. But then.....then there was the Colorado Rockies. The Dbacks could not figure them out and lost the series taking only 1 win. One of the L’s against the Rockies came at the cost of Dbacks starter Zac Gallen who was knee deep into a 7 inning shutout in Colorado before he was pulled because some nerds in the Dbacks front office have more say than the Manager on the field. The bro was at 96 pitches in a 7 inning shut-out AT COORS FIELD, so what do we do? Of course we bring in one of the worst bullpens in the history of the game, because...these games are irrelevant. But the games do not matter so why even start Gallen. Lets just have a bullpen game, every game: you know....tryouts. The games from this moment on are irrelevant according to most but winning is always important, especially to the players. 10 more pitches will break our starters, which says to me our trainers are the problem and not the actual athletes. Try not to pull a hammy looking at the following memes. Gracias.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB, MLBPA Make New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer’s legal situation received a positive update on Aug. 19, but the reigning National League Cy Young winner will not be allowed to return to the diamond just yet. The MLB and the players’ union have decided to extend Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a seventh time. Another decision will have to be made soon since his administrative leave expires on Sept. 3 – for now.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who definitely aren’t returning by end of season

Whether motivated by legitimate reasons or a bit of chicanery, you are not going to see these three Yankees invading this team’s end-of-season roster crunch. Declaring it now. Nope, nope, nope. Before this campaign wraps, the Bombers will have plenty of things to sort out, all while hoping they don’t...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

First baseman Nelson Cruz leads Rays past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — The Rays on Tuesday risked playing Nelson Cruz at first base for the first time in his career to keep hit bat in the lineup for the DH-less interleague game against the Phillies. That turned out to be a good gamble, as Cruz delivered the decisive runs in...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Gameday Thread, #124: 8/21 @ Rockies

You probably heard we ain’t in the prisoner-takin’ business; we in the killin’ Nazi business. And cousin, business is a-boomin’.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Series Preview #40: Diamondbacks at Rockies

Coors field has always been a tough place for opposing teams to play. But 2021 has been more extreme than usual. The Rockies are currently 41-21 at home, .661 W%. That’s 3rd best in all of MLB, behind only the Dodgers and the Giants. It’s also the 2nd best home W% in their franchise history, bested only by pre humidor days 1996.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes: 8/21 - A Rocky Second Start for Gilbert

It wasn’t the worst of outings by Tyler Gilbert. In fact, the teams were still tied when his innings were done, after surrendering four runs on nine hits through five innings. But, Gilbert’s landing spot to follow-up his no-no from last weekend was not particularly kind to him. Gilbert’s string...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves Way Too Early Free Agent Targets: Corey Knebel

The Atlanta Braves have some holes to fill once 2021 is over. The surging Braves look more and more like they are going to make the playoffs again. The Mets are falling apart, per usual, and the Phillies have been ice cold. Meanwhile, the Braves are playing their best baseball of the season, even if they just lost two in a row to the New York Yankees.
NFLazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 8/20: Sweep ‘em outta town

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was stellar in the team’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, a 6-2 win resulting in a sweep and a record of 6-1 for the club’s most recent homestand. Bumgarner pitched eight innings, giving up only three hits and one earned run....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Colorado Rockies must extend first baseman C.J. Cron before the season ends

CHICAGO — The Colorado Rockies have struck gold in first baseman C.J. Cron. Cron has, arguably, been the Rockies best first baseman since the retirement of franchise legend Todd Helton after the 2013 season. The only real argument would be Justin Morneau’s lone full season with the Rockies when he replaced Helton in 2014. Morneau won the NL batting title when he hit .319 in 2014 and had an OPS+ of 125.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kyle Wright has two hits, strong outing for Gwinnett

Kyle Wright earned his fifth Triple-A win and added two hits in the Gwinnett Stripers’ 8-1 road victory over the Louisville Bats on Thursday night. Wright (5-4) held Louisville to one run while striking out five in seven innings. He also finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple and a run scored. Wright’s two-hit night was the first multi-hit game of his professional career.

