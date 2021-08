I’m exhausted from fighting off a virulent attack of schadenfreude that I caught reading the news from Texas late Tuesday afternoon. From the Austin American-Statesman:. The Republican leader, who is fully vaccinated, was asymptomatic after testing positive and is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment while isolating at the Governor's Mansion, said Abbott spokesman Mark Miner. "As you may have heard by now, I have tested positive for COVID-19," Abbott said in a video posted to Twitter late Tuesday. "I have received the COVID-19 vaccine and that may be one reason why I'm really not feeling any symptoms right now. I have no fever, no aches or pains, no other types of symptoms."