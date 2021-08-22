Cancel
Ja’Marr Chase’s battle with drops persists in Sunday’s practice

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks remain between now and the NFL regular season. Plenty of time for any kinks to be ironed out, or in this case, mental hurdles to be cleared. It’s clear that Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase is indeed battling something intangible right now. Chase had a rough outing Friday night in Cincinnati’s preseason defeat to the Washington Football Team; dropping all three of his targets before he and the rest of the starters were pulled.

