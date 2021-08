The Phoenix Suns are preparing to take the floor again on a national stage. Today the NBA released the first week of the league schedule. The Suns open at home on Oct. 20 against the Denver Nuggets (get ready to hear ‘Suns in four’ chants for that one). Then on Oct. 22 they host the Los Angeles Lakers. Both games tip at 7 p.m. MST on ESPN. The spotlight looms large around this young team as they try to repeat their 2021 success.