Why Cade McNamara has emerged as a cohesive leader for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Something has long been missing from Michigan football in recent years and it’s something that’s come to the forefront: team-led leadership. After the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day in 2020, cornerback Ambry Thomas lamented the lack of leadership from the players. The team brought in a Navy SEAL during the offseason to help mentor the players on becoming better leaders. But it hadn’t seemed to have taken hold during the actual 2020 season when the Wolverines seemed lost and rudderless throughout the shortened pandemic year.