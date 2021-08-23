EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data
The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.www.dailyforex.com
