GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Bearish Breakouts

By Mahmoud Abdallah
dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strength of the US dollar contributed to a bearish performance for the GBP/USD, which headed towards the 1.3600 psychological support level. This may open the door for testing stronger support levels in the coming days if the current weakness factors persist. The British pound lost 1.75% over the course of last week's trading in what amounts to its worst weekly performance since mid-June. The decline in the GBP/USD is likely due to strong demand for the dollar, and is linked to concerns about slow global economic growth and continued expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the medium term.

www.dailyforex.com

#Us Federal Reserve#Us Dollar#Usd#Gbp#British#The Us Federal Reserve#Reuters#Commerzbank
