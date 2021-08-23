Cancel
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Milling Around, Waiting for News

By Mahmoud Abdallah
dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/JPY kept its bullish momentum last week to some extend, hovering around the 110.00 psychological resistance level, crucial for a bullish trend. The rebound gains reached the resistance level at 110.22 and closed the week’s trading around the 109.80 level, starting this week stable around the 109.78 level. The gains of the US dollar may increase or collapse on a signal from the US Federal Reserve at the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium this week. I expect trading in limited ranges until this event.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

#Us Federal Reserve#Us Dollar#Usd#Jpy#Technical Analysis#The Us Federal Reserve#Westpac#Fed#The Usd Jpy
