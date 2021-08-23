USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Milling Around, Waiting for News

Gold markets have bounced from a significant selloff during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of life again, as gold is going to continue to move back and forth with the US dollar. The US dollar did strengthen a bit earlier in the session, and now it looks as if we are trying to play the Jackson Hole situation. The candlestick is rather bullish looking, but we also see a significant amount of resistance just above and the form of the $1805 level. The 200 day EMA sits in that general vicinity, which of course attracts a lot of attention. However, the EMA is flat, so it suggests that we are simply going back and forth in a range.