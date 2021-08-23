What's Behind Your Massage Technique? A Look at Assessment, Fascia, Movement, Stretching & Research
No matter what type of massage therapy or other bodywork you practice, several basic principles underlie the systematic work of manipulating the tissues of the human body. Regardless of massage technique, the moves you employ and the intention you bring to the work are all drawn together into a whole by several core elements which together form a foundation for effective, meaningful bodywork: assessment, fascia, movement and stretching, plus the research that gives us insights into massage and how it works to improve people’s health and well-being.www.massagemag.com
