Madison, WI

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

City of Madison Wisconsin
 4 days ago

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, at approximately 10:50pm, Madison Police were dispatched to a carjacking near De Volis Pkwy and Axel Ave. The victim reports that she provided a ride to two females who later punched, choked and stole the victim's vehicle. The victim refused EMS but did have visible injuries. Responding patrol units checked the area and later found the victim's vehicle unoccupied. The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.

