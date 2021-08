In our latest video on YouTube, we asked Kédu Carlö to show us how they use the MPE feature in Sampler to rework elements of their tracks for live performance. IIn this tutorial, Carly and Jess from Kédu Carlö show us how to use MPE within Sampler in Ableton Live 11. MPE, or MIDI Polyphonic Expression, is a way of using MIDI that allows digital instruments to behave more like acoustic instruments in terms of polyphonic sound control. Using MPE players can modulate parameters like timbre, pitch, and amplitude — all at the same time.