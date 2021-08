“There is a big lack of storytelling when it comes to the climate crisis,” whether fictional or factual, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday. Creatives want to tell climate stories, “but they don’t really have the support in order to do that,” she told the Edinburgh TV Festival in a virtual session. At times, the reason may be that there is a sense that audiences wouldn’t want to see the topic covered, she added, but argued: “I think if we started writing about it, if we started telling stories about it, there would be a demand for that.” One problem...