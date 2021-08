Wowie!! This is for sure one of the bigger projects I’ve taken on at our new home, but I’m absolutely in love with how it came out and how it solved a design problem for us in our small stairwell. I haven’t done a DIY board and batten project before, but I always loved it in Mandi’s bedroom, so I’ve kind of kept it in the back of my mind for a future project. Board and batten is relatively easy if you have access to a miter saw, but doing it on a staircase or stairwell area adds a little bit of a tricky component since you have the angle of the staircase to work with as well. Having said that, I’m not an expert woodworker, but my DIYer skills (and a few woodworking how-to videos!) helped me hack my way to finding all the right angles and it turned out pretty “profesh” if you ask me! Here’s how I did it!