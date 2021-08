COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Maryland women's soccer team (3-0-0) scrapped and clawed their way to a 2-1 second half comeback win against the Richmond Spiders (0-2). The Terps surrendered an early goal in the 7th minute and found themselves at a deficit for the first time this season. Chances were few and far between as their only shot on goal through 68 minutes came from Emily McNesby. Then, in the blink of an eye, goals from Adalee Broadbent and Catherine DeRosa lifted Maryland to the lead and they were able to hold on to stay undefeated on the season.