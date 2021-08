Michael P. Trainor and Jonathan F. Ball of Blank Rome have stepped in to defend Midland Credit Management Inc. and Midland Funding LLC in a class action alleging violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed June 23 in New Jersey District Court by Stein Saks PLLC on behalf of two proposed classes of New Jersey residents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:21-cv-12914, Lefkowitz v. Midland Credit Management, Inc. et al.