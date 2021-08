The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lou A Dunn against Arkema Inc, Aventis Inc, Avon Products Inc, Barretts Minerals Inc, Bayer Consumer Care Holdings LLC, Bayer Healthcare LLC, Block Drug Company Inc., Blood Drug Corporation, Brenntag North America Inc., Brenntag Specialties LLC, Charles B. Chrystal Company Inc., Chattem Inc, Clinique Laboratories Inc., Clinique Laboratories LLC and Colgate Palmolive Company on Aug. 13.