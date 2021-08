Not everyone moves when they retire. Many retirees choose to stay in their homes, and may want to remain close to friends, family, and community. Others may want to move closer to family, or live in a warmer climate with less snow shoveling and more leisure activities like swimming, hiking, golf, or tennis. Living on a fixed income means where you retire should be affordable enough to not only pay the bills, but to enjoy those activities, along with movies, theater, concerts or other cultural events.