Lauren Ravitz of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds her relationships with clients in high regard, and does so with honesty, integrity, and confidentiality. Ranking in the top five of all agents in the Brentwood office and the top 1% of all agents nationwide at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Ravitz is a Chairman’s Circle Platinum Award recipient and a Luxury director. She belongs to both the National Association of Realtors and the Beverly Hills/Greater LA Association of Realtors. Community is also very important to her. She is active in Westwood Charter Elementary School, West LA Little League, and is on the Board of Directors of Your Golden Ticket.