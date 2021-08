The EURUSD was little changed during the Asian session as traders waited for the upcoming statement from the European Central Bank (ECB) and economic data from the US. The ECB will publish the latest account of monetary policy, which will shed more light on the bank’s thinking. Later on, the US will deliver the second estimate of GDP data. Analysts expect a slight improvement of the GDP reading from 6.5% to 6.7%. At the same time, the statistics agency will publish the second quartet PCE number. Still, the main catalyst for the pair will be statements from central bankers at the virtual Jackson Hole summit.