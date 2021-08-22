Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Swipes bag Sunday
Chisholm went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Cincinnati. The second baseman got aboard on a fielder's choice and stole second before scoring on a Jesus Sanchez double for Miami's lone run. Chisholm is back to being a threat with his legs -- he's notched two steals in his last three games after going 0-for-2 on the basepaths in his first 19 contests after the All-Star break. The 23-year-old owns a .255/.316/.438 slash line with 14 home runs, 13 stolen bases, 43 RBI and 49 runs scored through 355 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
