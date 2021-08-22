Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Swipes bag Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Chisholm went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Cincinnati. The second baseman got aboard on a fielder's choice and stole second before scoring on a Jesus Sanchez double for Miami's lone run. Chisholm is back to being a threat with his legs -- he's notched two steals in his last three games after going 0-for-2 on the basepaths in his first 19 contests after the All-Star break. The 23-year-old owns a .255/.316/.438 slash line with 14 home runs, 13 stolen bases, 43 RBI and 49 runs scored through 355 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Jazz#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Carlos Correa replacements Astros should target this offseason

If Carlos Correa really is done in Houston, here are three replacements the Astros should consider with their money. It’s unlikely that the Astros will be willing to spend big money on a shortstop, especially after refusing to re-sign Correa to anything close to his actual worth. Spotrac predicts that Correa’s annual value will be something close to $26 million per season.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals claim ex-Yankees slugger off waivers from Rays

From the penthouse to the outhouse. Multiple sources report the Washington Nationals claimed former New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays designated Ford for assignment on Saturday. He never appeared in the majors with Tampa Bay, which acquired him in a...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joey Votto got the ultimate revenge on a heckling Brewers fan

Joey Votto taught a heckling Brewers fan the hard way that what goes around, comes around. Votto is among the best smack-talkers in all of baseball, and better personalities at that. Were he in a larger market than Cincinnati, perhaps more fans would understand this. Nonetheless, with the Reds in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Reds 1B Joey Votto to face one of biggest career nightmares

Joey Votto is having a fantastic season with the Cincinnati Reds and he’s one of the big reasons why his team is still in contention for a spot in the postseason. He is in the middle of his best season since he last made the All-Star in 2018, and he’s doing it at 37 years old. If the Reds are to make the boat to the playoffs, they need their MVP to continue stepping up the rest of the way, including in Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and that would require the veteran first baseman to sort of exorcise his demons against a particular pitcher who has repeatedly befuddled him in the form of Brett Anderson.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: 2 disadvantages, 1 advantage to signing Carlos Correa

Aug 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate after the Astros defeated the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Angels are in an interesting...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Blake Snell back? Josiah Gray vs. Edward Cabrera; Miguel Sano a sneaky pickup?

If you held on to Blake Snell, give yourself a pat on the back. He's changed up his pitch mix, and over his past five starts he looks like Snell. You can read more about him below. On the surface, it seems like the opposite could be said for Zack Wheeler. Including Wednesday night, Wheeler has a 4.49 ERA over his past nine starts. I'm just not really buying the struggles over his last two outings. In both, it seems like Joe Girardi just left him out there too long. If Wheeler was just taken out after eight innings last night, he would have ended his night with 10 strikeouts over eight innings of four-run ball (only two were earned). Not bad.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays claim veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers

The Blue Jays have claimed outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Royals, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). Neither club has formally announced the move just yet. Kansas City never formally designated Dyson for assignment, but it’s not uncommon for clubs to quietly place a player on waivers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who definitely aren’t returning by end of season

Whether motivated by legitimate reasons or a bit of chicanery, you are not going to see these three Yankees invading this team’s end-of-season roster crunch. Declaring it now. Nope, nope, nope. Before this campaign wraps, the Bombers will have plenty of things to sort out, all while hoping they don’t...
MLBnumberfire.com

Asdrubal Cabrera operating third base for Arizona on Thursday evening

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is batting third in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cabrera will man third after Josh VanMeter was left out of Arizona's updated lineup against left-hander Matt Moore. numberFire's models project Cabrera to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
BaseballCBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Scores twice, swipes bag in win

Kiermaier went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox. Kiermaier reached base safely in all four of his plate appearances for the first time this season. He added his eighth steal in the third inning and scored. In addition, he scored off Mike Zunino's home run in the eighth inning. The 31-year-old is batting .550 over his last six games. On the season, he is slashing .242/.307/.336 with a pair of long balls, 24 RBI and 34 runs scored in 270 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles release 3B Maikel Franco

The Orioles announced Friday that third baseman Maikel Franco has cleared release waivers and is now a free agent. He can sign with any club for the remainder of the season, and a new team would owe him only the prorated portion of the league minimum for any time spent on the MLB roster.
Footballrecordargusnews.com

FOR MARLIN

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP – The Reynolds football seniors, along with head coach Josh Mull (standing, far left), hold up the jersey of the late Marlin Jones, who passed away this past spring prior to his senior year, during the Raiders’ picture day. The players are (front, from left) Camren Klenke, Ashton Small, Jon Crumbacher and team managers Tori Mull and Olivia […]
Perry, OKvanceairscoop.com

Chisholm offense struggles in loss to Perry

NORTH ENID, Okla. — The Lady Longhorns dropped their second straight game, 7-0, on Tuesday against district foe Perry. The game was tight until the final inning when the Lady Maroons scored four runs on four hits to put the game out of reach. Perry’s Emery Halford pitched all seven innings, while junior Macie Andrews pitched all seven for the Lady Longhorns.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Sean Guenther: Rejoins Marlins

The Marlins recalled Guenther from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The lefty was sent down Monday after appearing in two games, allowing four runs over 2.2 innings in the second one. Given his poor performance, Guenther figures to pitch in nothing more than extremely low-leverage situations, if at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy