NYPD’s Dermot Shea makes personal COVID vaccine plea to officers

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop city cop Dermot Shea has made an impassioned personal plea to all city officers to get COVID-19 vaccinations, The Post has learned. “In the past week, our NYPD family lost three more members to COVID-19, bringing to 60 the total number of our uniformed and civilian coworkers and friends taken by the pandemic,” Shea wrote in an e-mail Friday.

New York City, NYNew York Post

NYPD’s largest police union vows to sue over possible COVID vaccine mandate

The Big Apple’s largest police union told its members Wednesday that it would sue the city if cops are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, The Post has learned. “If the City attempts to impose a vaccine mandate on PBA members, we will take legal action to defend our members’ right to make such personal medical decisions,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch wrote in an email.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Commissioner Shea, other cops flout NYPD’s mask-wearing rules

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and another top cop were spotted on social media Tuesday flouting the NYPD’s new policy on masks — a week after the mandate was imposed. Shea and Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes were among several cops who went maskless as they posed with teens in an auditorium at One Police Plaza headquarters in Manhattan, the photos on Twitter show.
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

NYPD’s PBA says it will sue city if cops forced to be vaccinated against Covid-19

NEW YORK CITY (77WABC) – 77 WABC radio has exclusively obtained from our sources the memo sent to NYPD PBA members regarding mandatory Covid-19 vaccines. In the letter, the Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch writes, “Regardless, the PBA’s position remains clear: the choice to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is a personal medical decision that each member must make in consultation with his or her own doctor. If the City attempts to impose a vaccine mandate on PBA members, we will take legal action to defend our members’ right to make such personal medical decisions.”
Public Healthwmar2news

Unvaccinated NYPD officers reportedly must wear masks or face discipline

The New York Police Department has issued a new policy on masks, saying unvaccinated officers must reportedly wear masks while on patrol or face discipline. The news comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio issued Executive Order 74 back in July, which states that beginning Aug. 2, "all city agencies must take all necessary actions to ensure that their contractors wear a face covering at all times."
Law EnforcementPosted by
Fox News

Capitol Police mishandled emergency system on Jan 6: report

U.S. Capitol Police didn't adequately respond to frantic calls for help from officers when they pressed panic buttons on their radios seeking immediate backup, as scores of rioters beat them with bats, poles and other weapons, a recent report from the inspector general found. The report, first obtained by The...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Phoenix, AZpinalcentral.com

Editorial: Phoenix Police coins

Police departments are under more scrutiny these days, even as officers’ jobs get tougher amid violence, especially in urban areas. Phoenix, a major city and metropolitan area, is no exception and is facing an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department over allegations of excessive force and discrimination. Meanwhile, a related issue that may be investigated is the use of “challenge coins” by the Phoenix Police Department.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Penn Station shooting suspect who wounded bystander seen on video: NYPD

Police on Tuesday released video and a photo of the suspected gunman who opened fire outside Penn Station Monday night, striking an innocent bystander from New Jersey. The alleged gunman, wearing black pants, a black shirt and lugging a red backpack, is seen getting off an escalator at the transit hub after wounding the 58-year-old victim, identified as Christopher Farrell.
Brooklyn, NYwmleader.com

NYC 17-year-old charged with murder at sweet sixteen party shooting

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder over a shooting last year at a Brooklyn Sweet 16 party that left a woman dead and six other people wounded, police said. The unidentified minor was allegedly among multiple gunmen who opened fire during the celebration inside a building...

