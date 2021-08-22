Cancel
Brewers' Eduardo Escobar: MRI on tap

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscobar (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Escobar was initially diagnosed with right hamstring discomfort after leaving Sunday's win over the Nationals, and the Brewers are expected to offer an update on his status Tuesday. The team isn't yet sure whether the 32-year-old will require a trip to the injured list, but his MRI should provide more clarity regarding his injury. If Escobar misses additional time, Luis Urias and Jace Peterson would be in line for increased at-bats.

