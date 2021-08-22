Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Joins 500-homer club

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCabrera went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 extra-innings win over Toronto. After hitting home run No. 499 on Aug. 11, it took Cabrera nine more games to club his milestone 500th long ball. The 38-year-old took Toronto starter Steven Matz deep in the sixth inning for a game-tying blast. Cabrera is the 28th member of the 500-homer club, and the first native of Venezuela to reach the prestigious mark. He's recorded a .246/.310/.381 slash line with 13 homers, 56 RBI, 41 runs scored and 10 doubles through 406 plate appearances, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Detroit rest him more often now that he's added another piece of history to his ledger.

