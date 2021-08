The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out an advisory on Thursday against the use of a drug prescribed to fight parasites in animals, which some believe can also treat those diagnosed with COVID-19. The CDC said it is seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for the drug ivermectin, due to false claims that it can be used to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows, and can be used for lice or parasites in humans. The US Food and Drug Administration had previously cautioned against using ivermectin to treat Covid-19, tweeting over the weekend: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”