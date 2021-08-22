Phillies' Brad Miller: Moving back to bench role

The Phillies had another painful loss last night, falling 7-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays. There were plenty of things that contributed to the 2 game sweep at the hands of the Rays, and really it’s the same old story we’ve been reading all season long: poor defense, inconsistent hitting, rough bullpen performance. One man will not solve all of those problems (unless Shohei Ohtani is available), but this team is certainly better with Rhys Hoskins in the lineup. They could really use him right now, but he is still in the midst of recovering from a groin strain that sidelined him for almost two weeks earlier this month. Despite Hoskins coming of the IL this past Sunday, he is still struggling to make it in the lineup every day. At this point, it’s up to the Phillies to make a decision on how to handle his availability, because what they’re doing right now is simply nonsensical.