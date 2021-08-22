Phillies' Brad Miller: Moving back to bench role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres. Miller had been seeing steady at-bats at first base versus right-handed pitching of late, but he'll move into a bench role after the Phillies reinstated Rhys Hoskins (groin) from the 10-day injured list ahead of the series finale. While appearing in 17 games this month, Miller has made little impact at the plate, going 7-for-47 (.149 average) with two home runs.www.cbssports.com
