Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

HK youths to talk with taikonauts in space over phone, boosts sense of identity and national pride - Global Times

By theedgemarkets.com
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 23): Youths from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will have the chance to engage in a real-time Earth-space phone talk with the taikonauts onboard China's Tianhe space station core cabin on September 3. The Chinese taikonauts are expected to give the young Hong Kong residents a virtual tour inside the cabin and answer their questions, media reported.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nie Haisheng
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Space Program#National Defense#Taikonauts#Hksar#Manned Space Agency#The Xinhua News Agency#The Global Times#Shenzhou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Public HealthGrand Island Independent

China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

As U.S. intel report looms, Beijing keeps pushing theory that COVID came from outside China

Hong Kong — President Biden was expected to see a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, which he ordered almost 90 days ago, as soon as Tuesday. But regardless of the findings of the American intelligence agencies, Beijing is likely to keep pushing a narrative adopted early by China's Communist Party: That COVID-19 didn't come from China at all.
Public HealthTelegraph

Chinese state media called out for inventing fake Swiss scientist to bolster Covid origin dispute

Switzerland's embassy in Beijing has called out Chinese state media for inventing a fake Swiss scientist to bolster the government's dispute about the origin of Covid-19. In recent days, an alleged biologist from Switzerland named Wilson Edwards had been widely quoted as criticising the US for politicising the World Health Organization's investigation into the beginning of the coronavirus.
Public Healthbirminghamnews.net

China punishes 20 more officials over COVID-19 spread

Beijing [China], August 12 (ANI): China has punished nearly 20 more officials in its Guangdong Province's Guangzhou for negligence in curbing the spread of coronavirus soon after it punished nearly 47 officials nationwide for the same reason. Guangzhou city on Thursday announced punishments to 20 officials for their neglecting their...
Indiageneticliteracyproject.org

As Chinese troops falter in Tibet’s Himalayas, China launches genetic study of altitude adaptation

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. China has reportedly opened the world’s largest “plateau human genetic resources biological sample bank” in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau for medical researchers to study “plateau diseases” and improve the country’s health support capabilities in the region.
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

China to add 'Xi Jinping Thought' to national curriculum

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China will incorporate "Xi Jinping Thought" into its national curriculum to help "establish Marxist belief" in the country's youth, the education ministry said in new guidelines published on Tuesday. The Ministry of Education said Chinese President Xi Jinping's "thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in...
ChinaNew York Post

China boosts Olympic gold medal count by lumping in Hong Kong, Taiwan

The Olympics may be over, but Chinese state media is still going for the gold. One of the communist country’s official outlets found a way to boost its nation’s second-place medal haul ahead of the leading United States, by including the medals won by Taiwan and Hong Kong in the tally, according to reports.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Chinese Space Station taikonauts conduct second spacewalk

The crew of Shenzhou-12 has conducted the second spacewalk of the mission, and the second spacewalk of the new Chinese Space Station’s lifetime. The extravehicular activity (EVA) comes two months into their planned 90-day mission in low Earth orbit. Mission commander Nie Haisheng and first operator Liu Boming exited the...
ChinaVoice of America

Spying Gets Craftier as China, Taiwan Up Use of Cyber Tools

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Espionage between Taiwan and China has grown more sophisticated because of fewer people-to-people exchanges and more use of cyber tools, as relations between the two remain chill, analysts in Taipei say. China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and insists that the two sides eventually unify, by force if...
ChinaBBC

China: Swiss embassy urges media to remove scientist fake news

The Swiss embassy in China has urged Chinese media to take down articles and posts it says contain "false" news. In a Twitter post, the embassy said an alleged Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days likely did not exist. State media outlets were among...
ChinaThe Guardian

I covered Hong Kong for decades. Now I am forced to flee China’s ‘white terror’

When I arrived in Hong Kong in 1987 as the Observer’s south-east Asia correspondent, the foreign editor said he saw it as being a base, not the kind of territory that would generate much news but it was a safe place to be, communications were good and I was unlikely to have any visa problems. I thought I might stay a couple of years and move on. Thirty-five years later, I have, with great sadness, moved on and no one in their right mind can possibly assert that Hong Kong is a safe place for journalists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy