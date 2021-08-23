HK youths to talk with taikonauts in space over phone, boosts sense of identity and national pride - Global Times
(Aug 23): Youths from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will have the chance to engage in a real-time Earth-space phone talk with the taikonauts onboard China's Tianhe space station core cabin on September 3. The Chinese taikonauts are expected to give the young Hong Kong residents a virtual tour inside the cabin and answer their questions, media reported.www.theedgemarkets.com
